Partly cloudy weather forecast for city Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.2 degree centigrade and 29.2 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 78 per cent at 8 am and 46 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:27 am and set at 19:14 pm tomorrow.