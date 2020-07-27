UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City Multan

Mon 27th July 2020

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust, raising winds (DRW) for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust, raising winds (DRW) for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.2 degree centigrade and 30.7 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 73 per cent at 8 am and 45 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:28 am and set at 19:12 pm tomorrow.

