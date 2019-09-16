Partly cloudy weather forecast for Karachi

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast partly cloudy weather for the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast partly cloudy weather for the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 33 to 35 degrees centigrade with 60 to 70 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Sindh province during the next 24 hours.