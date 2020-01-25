UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Karachi On Sunday

Sat 25th January 2020 | 05:19 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Karachi on Sunday

The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 13 to 15 and 25 to 27 degrees centigrade with 70 to 80 per cent humidity.

Dry weather with cool/cold night and misty/foggy morning is likely to prevail in upper and central parts of the province, while dry weather with cool night and hazy/misty morning in lower parts of the Sindh during the next 24 hours.

