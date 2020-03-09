UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 12:21 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for KP

The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the region during next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the region during next 24 hours.

However, rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in D.I. Khan, South & North Waziristan, Tank, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Orakzai, Hangu and Kurram districts.

During last 24 hours mainly partly cloudy weather occurred in most parts of the region. However, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Kurram districts.

Rain recorded in Malam Jabba was21mm, Kakul 15mm, Balakot 10mm, Parachinar 07mm, Pattan 05mm, Besham & Kalam (each) 04mm, Mirkhani 02mm and Saidu Sharif & Bunner (each) 01mm . Snowfall recorded in Malamjaba was 05inches while in Kalam 02inches.

Lowest minimum temperature recorded during last 24 hours -08�C in Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu North Waziristan Hangu Parachinar Saidu Karak Lakki Marwat Malakand Tank Balakot

Recent Stories

S. Korea's virus cases near 7,400, but pace of new ..

3 minutes ago

Number of coronavirus cases in Egypt rises to 55

3 minutes ago

Death toll in Brazil mudslides reaches 42

3 minutes ago

Oil Prices' Drop to Almost $30 May Lead to Russia' ..

3 minutes ago

PM will visit Peshawar, Mohmand agency today

12 minutes ago

Gulf stocks nosedive after oil prices crash

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.