Partly cloudy weather forecast for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the region during next 24 hours.

However, rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in D.I. Khan, South & North Waziristan, Tank, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Orakzai, Hangu and Kurram districts.

During last 24 hours mainly partly cloudy weather occurred in most parts of the region. However, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Kurram districts.

Rain recorded in Malam Jabba was21mm, Kakul 15mm, Balakot 10mm, Parachinar 07mm, Pattan 05mm, Besham & Kalam (each) 04mm, Mirkhani 02mm and Saidu Sharif & Bunner (each) 01mm . Snowfall recorded in Malamjaba was 05inches while in Kalam 02inches.

Lowest minimum temperature recorded during last 24 hours -08�C in Kalam.