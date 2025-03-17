Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 08:33 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the city on Monday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said the minimum temperature in the city was 17°C and maximum was 25°C.

They said scattered rain may hit some parts of the city on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the average AQI of the city was 71 while the PM2.5 concentration was 4 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.

