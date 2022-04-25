UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For The City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2022 | 04:38 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for the city

The local Met Office has predicted a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has predicted a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, during the last 24 hours the highest temperature was recorded at 40 degrees centigrade, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees centigrade.

Similar weather conditions are also expected in rest of the region.

