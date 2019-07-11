UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast In Bahawalpur

Thu 11th July 2019

Partly cloudy weather forecast in Bahawalpur

Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city during next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperature were forecast 40 and 28 degree Centigrade for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

