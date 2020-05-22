Partly cloudy weather forecast in Bahawalpur

The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours. The maximum temperatures 47degree centigrade and minimum 28 degree centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours. The maximum temperatures 47degree centigrade and minimum 28 degree centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.The Met Office has alsoforecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.