UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 02:58 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast in Bahawalpur

The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours. The maximum temperatures 47degree centigrade and minimum 28 degree centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours. The maximum temperatures 47degree centigrade and minimum 28 degree centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.The Met Office has alsoforecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Rajjar sweets attracts Eid shoppers in droves on e ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Coalition Conducts Some 20 Airstrikes on Yem ..

3 minutes ago

Moldova's Dodon Not Ruling Out Postponing Election ..

3 minutes ago

India's Central Bank Cuts Key Interest Rate to 4% ..

7 minutes ago

Gobble gobble: Pac-Man turns 40

21 minutes ago

Emirates sets industry-leading safety standard for ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.