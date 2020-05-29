UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 03:34 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast in Bahawalpur

The local Met Office has forecast a dry and partly cloudy weather for the city during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry and partly cloudy weather for the city during next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature 46 degree centigrade and minimum 28 degree centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region fornext 24 hours.

