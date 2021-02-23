Partly cloudy weather forecast in Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 8.5 degree centigrade 01.7 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

However, Quetta and Dalbandin received rain on late Monday night which was recorded in Quetta 2.0 mm.