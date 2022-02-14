UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 12:16 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast in KP

The Peshawar Regional Meteorological Center has forecast cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province for the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Regional Meteorological Center has forecast cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province for the next 24 hours.

According to the morning report of the Regional Meteorological Center, light rain and snow are also expected in the hilly areas of Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Chitral, Upper, and Lower Dir, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Batgram, Kohistan, Turgar, Mardan, and Swabi.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province while severe cold prevailed in the hilly areas.

It further said that the minimum temperature recorded in Kalam on Monday was -06 degree Celsius.

