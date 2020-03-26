Partly cloudy weather forecast in most parts on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :National Weather Forecasting Center Friday said that partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

"However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir", During past 24 hour, rain occurred in Islamabad, Zhob, Mithi, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawah.

Rainfall were recorded (mm) in Punjab: DG Khan 51, Khanewal 38, Chakwal, Kotaddu 07, Multan 05, Khanpur 04, Rahim Yar Khan 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 21, Sibbi 20, Zhob 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mirkhani 13, Dir 12, Bannu 11 , Parachinar 10, Chitral 07, Peshawar 05, Saidusrif, Charat 03, Kakul 02, Sindh: Mithi 06 and Shaheed Benazirabad 01.

Lowest minimum temperature's (C): were recorded at Kalam -01C.

According to synoptic situation a westerly wave is still affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to affect till 48 hours.