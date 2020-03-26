UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast In Most Parts On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 08:13 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast in most parts on Friday

National Weather Forecasting Center Friday said that partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :National Weather Forecasting Center Friday said that partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

"However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir", During past 24 hour, rain occurred in Islamabad, Zhob, Mithi, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawah.

Rainfall were recorded (mm) in Punjab: DG Khan 51, Khanewal 38, Chakwal, Kotaddu 07, Multan 05, Khanpur 04, Rahim Yar Khan 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 21, Sibbi 20, Zhob 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mirkhani 13, Dir 12, Bannu 11 , Parachinar 10, Chitral 07, Peshawar 05, Saidusrif, Charat 03, Kakul 02, Sindh: Mithi 06 and Shaheed Benazirabad 01.

Lowest minimum temperature's (C): were recorded at Kalam -01C.

According to synoptic situation a westerly wave is still affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to affect till 48 hours.

