Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast In Most Parts Of Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 07:37 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast in most parts of country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of the country

However rain wind-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, north Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

However rain wind-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, north Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to enter upper & central parts on Friday and may persist till Saturday.

During past 24 hours rain in milimeter (mm) was recorded in Astore 08 mm, Bunji, Skardu 01mm, Kalam 02mm, Garhidupatta and Rawalkot 01mm.

Today's highest maximum temperatures (C) were recorded at Chhor and Mithi 41C.

