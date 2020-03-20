UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:11 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast in Sargodha

Local Met office Friday forecast partly cloudy weather for city while little rain is expected in next 24 hours

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Local Met office Friday forecast partly cloudy weather for city while little rain is expected in next 24 hours.

On Friday, throughout the day there were light clouds over the sky the winds continued. Maximum temperature was recorded as 26.5 degree centigrade and minimum was 16.8 degree centigrade in Sargodha.

According to Met spokesman a little shower of rain is expected on Saturday morning in the division.

