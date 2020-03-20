UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast With Chances Of Thunderstorm, Rain

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:45 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast with chances of thunderstorm, rain

The local Met office has forecast party cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast party cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 28.4 degree centigrade and 18.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 82 per cent at 8 am and 45 per cent at 4 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:16 am and set at 18:27 pm tomorrow.

