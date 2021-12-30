UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather In Most Parts Of Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021 | 07:27 PM

Partly cloudy and very cold weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Partly cloudy and very cold weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, chances of light rain/snow in north/ northwest Balochistan , said MET office Islamabad on Thursday.

Frost is likely to occur at few places in Pothohar region during morning hours. Dense fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab during morning/night.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting western parts of Balochistan.

Minimum temperature's recorded in(C): Leh -16, Kalam -12, Skardu -11, Astore -09, Gupis, Gilgit, Hunza -08, Kalat -07, Quetta, Bagrote -06, Dir, Pulwama, Baramulla -05, Rawalakot, Parachinar, Anantnag, Srinagar, Shupiyan -04, Drosh, Malamjabba, Zhob -03, Bunji, Chitral, Mirkhani -02, Murree, Kakul, Balakot, Garidupatta -01.

