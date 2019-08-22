Partly cloudy weather is likely in Karachi on Friday

The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather for the city over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather for the city over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature was expected to remain in the range of 31 to 33 degree centigrade with 60 to 70 percent humidity.

Mainly hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over the most parts of Sindh. However partly cloudy or cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle or light rain were expected along the coast.