UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Is Likely In Karachi On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:01 PM

Partly cloudy weather is likely in Karachi on Friday

The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather for the city over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather for the city over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature was expected to remain in the range of 31 to 33 degree centigrade with 60 to 70 percent humidity.

Mainly hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over the most parts of Sindh. However partly cloudy or cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle or light rain were expected along the coast.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather

Recent Stories

Candidancy application numbers prove citizens&#039 ..

2 minutes ago

President Masood explores collaborations of AJK un ..

16 minutes ago

NYUAD researchers find cause for rapid melt of one ..

17 minutes ago

Children, mine workers still vulnerable in Balochi ..

31 minutes ago

Annual economic loss of natural disasters in Asia ..

32 minutes ago

50% fines discount for 425,000 drivers: Dubai Poli ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.