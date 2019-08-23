UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Is Likely In Karachi On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 01:16 PM

Partly cloudy weather is likely in Karachi on Saturday

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast partly cloudy weather for the city over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast partly cloudy weather for the city over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 31 to 33 degree centigrade with 60 to 70 percent humidity.

Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the most parts of Sindh. However partly cloudy or cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle or light rain are expected along the coast and Badin and Tharparkar districts.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Badin Tharparkar

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

23 seconds ago

17 die in road crash in central Nigeria: official

25 seconds ago

Boult, Southee rattle Sri Lanka in second Test

27 seconds ago

IOK reflecting Modi' s extremist ideology : Pakist ..

29 seconds ago

Asian investors bide time ahead of much-anticipate ..

7 minutes ago

France presses India to opt for dialogue on occupi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.