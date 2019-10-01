Partly cloudy weather is likely in Karachi on Wednesday

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 32 to 34 degrees centigrade with 55 to 65 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh province. However, light rain with occasional thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Dadu divisions, Dadu, Jamshoro districts during the next 24hours.