UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather Likely

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 03:01 PM

Partly cloudy weather likely

Local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours.

Highest temperature recorded during last 24 hours remained 35 centigrade and the lowest as 26 centigrade.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

UK Foreign Office Honors Memory of Victims of 9/11 ..

UK Foreign Office Honors Memory of Victims of 9/11 Attacks

4 minutes ago
 South American players cleared to play for English ..

South American players cleared to play for English clubs: FIFA

4 minutes ago
 Four petrol pumps, 12 business points sealed

Four petrol pumps, 12 business points sealed

4 minutes ago
 Food Dept. team visit Hayatabad Industrial Estate

Food Dept. team visit Hayatabad Industrial Estate

7 minutes ago
 116 corona patients under treatment in KTH

116 corona patients under treatment in KTH

7 minutes ago
 Pak cricketers excited to welcome New Zealand afte ..

Pak cricketers excited to welcome New Zealand after 18 years

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.