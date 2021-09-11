Partly Cloudy Weather Likely
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 03:01 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours.
Highest temperature recorded during last 24 hours remained 35 centigrade and the lowest as 26 centigrade.
Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.