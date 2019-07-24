Partly cloudy weather likely in city on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 33 to 35 degrees Centrigrades with 55 to 65 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy or cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle or light rain is expected in Tharparkar, Sanghar, Khairpur, Dadu and Jamshoro district and along the coast during the next 24 hours