UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Likely In City On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:45 PM

Partly cloudy weather likely in city on Thursday

The Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 33 to 35 degrees Centrigrades with 55 to 65 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy or cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle or light rain is expected in Tharparkar, Sanghar, Khairpur, Dadu and Jamshoro district and along the coast during the next 24 hours

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Jamshoro Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Tharparkar

Recent Stories

Mismanagement in Hajj operation: Pilgrims being se ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan-China delegations discuss border security ..

8 seconds ago

Australia to set up 1st robotics manufacturing hub ..

7 minutes ago

Rs 30090 million allocated for dualizaton of Balka ..

7 minutes ago

PFF Tiger, NBP advance in 28th PFF National Challe ..

7 minutes ago

Sir Syed University organized a lecture on "Cancer ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.