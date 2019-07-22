UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Likely In City On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 05:49 PM

The Meteorological Department on Monday forecast partly cloudy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Meteorological Department on Monday forecast partly cloudy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 34 to 36 degrees Centrigrades with 45 to 55 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

However, dust-thunderstorms/light rain may occur at a few places in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad and Karachi divisionsduring the next 24 hours

