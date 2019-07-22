Partly cloudy weather likely in city on Tuesday

The Meteorological Department on Monday forecast partly cloudy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 34 to 36 degrees Centrigrades with 45 to 55 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

However, dust-thunderstorms/light rain may occur at a few places in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad and Karachi divisionsduring the next 24 hours