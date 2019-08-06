Partly cloudy weather likely in city on Wednesday

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 52 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:36 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperatures is expected in the range between 32 to 34 centigrade with 60 to 70 per cent humidity during the next 24 hours.

Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province during the next 24 hours, whereas partly cloudy/ cloudy with chances of drizzle are expected along with coast during night/morning, in the next 24 hours.

