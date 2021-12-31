UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather Likely In Country

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 08:27 PM

Partly cloudy weather likely in Country

Partly cloudy and cold weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Partly cloudy and cold weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain/snow is expected in north Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, said Met office here on Friday.

Fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab during morning/night.

Shallow westerly wave is affecting north western Balochistan and northern parts of the country. Another strong westerly wave is likely to approach in western and upper parts of the country from Sunday (evening/night) and may persist in upper parts till Friday.

Minimum temperature's (C) recorded in Leh -15, Skardu -11, Kalam -10, Gupis, Astore -09, Gilgit -07, Hunza, Bagrote, Pulwama, Baramulla -05, Drosh, Rawalakot, Parachinar, Anantnag, Shupiyan -04, Srinagar, Chitral Dir -03, Zhob, Quetta, Malam Jabba -02, Mirkhani, Bunji, Garidupatta -01.

