UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Likely In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:17 PM

Partly cloudy weather likely in Karachi

The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy weather for the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy weather for the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 31 to 33 degrees centigrade with 60 to 70 percent humidity.

Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province,however cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle are expected along the coast during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

AED7 million to redevelop Abu Dhabi&#039;s Cornich ..

5 minutes ago

EPAA thwarts smuggling of rare animals

20 minutes ago

Indonesia deploys more troops as Papua hit by fres ..

5 minutes ago

Sudan's 11-member sovereign council sworn in: stat ..

5 minutes ago

England start 2020 season with Windies Test at The ..

5 minutes ago

Ryanair Cabin Crews Go on Strike in Portugal, Gov' ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.