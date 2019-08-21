Partly cloudy weather likely in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy weather for the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 31 to 33 degrees centigrade with 60 to 70 percent humidity.

Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province,however cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle are expected along the coast during the next 24 hours.