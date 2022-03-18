Partly cloudy weather likely in KP: Met office

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast mainly partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast mainly partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, thunderstorm-rain associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Swat, Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar and Kohat districts during evening night, says Friday morning report of the meteorological center.

Moreover, wind storm and strong dust raising winds are also expected in plain areas of the province during evening and night.

During the last 24 hours, mainly hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province. Day temperatures remained 07-08�C higher than normal in most parts of the province.