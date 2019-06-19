UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Likely In Metropolis On Thursday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 08:32 PM

The Met Office on Wednesday forecast that partly cloudy weather is expected in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The Met Office on Wednesday forecast that partly cloudy weather is expected in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 34 and 36 degrees Centigrade with 55 to 65 per cent humidity in the city over the next 24 hours.

Mainly, hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over Sindh. Whereas partly cloudy/cloudy with chances of drizzle along the coast is expected during morning/night.

