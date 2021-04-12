Partly Cloudy Weather Likely In Most Parts Of KP: Met Office
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 12:35 PM
Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar Monday forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar Monday forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.
However, in its daily report, the meteorological center says that rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty wind is expected at a few places including Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kohat, Kurram, Hangu and Karak districts.