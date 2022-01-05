Partly cloudy weather likely in most parts of KP: Met office

UrduPoint.com

Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar has forecast partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar has forecast partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, according to daily morning report of the regional meteorological centre rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Shangla, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Mohmand, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

During the last 24 hours, widespread rain with snowfall over the hills occurred in the province.

Rain recorded in Pattan 53mm, Dir and Kalam 45mm each, Lower Dir Asbanr 42mm, Timergara 33mm, Saidu Sharif 35mm, Balakot 31mm, Bunner 30mm, Bajaur Pasht Bajaur 30mm, Khar 25mm, Kakul 27mm, Mohmand Ghalanai 26mm, Mamad Gut 19mm, Drosh and Chitral 19mm each, Parachinar 17mm, Kohat, Malamjabba and Cherat 16mm each, Mirkhani and Risalpur 15 each, Khyber, Tirah 15mm, Landi Kotal 14mm, Takht Bhai 14mm, Bannu 13mm, Peshawar 10mm and D I Khan 02mm.

Snowfall was also recorded over hills including Kalam 21 inches, Parachinar 17 inches, Malamjabba 08 inches, Chitral and Dir 04 inches each and Darosh 2 inches during the last 24 hours.

