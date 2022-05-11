Partly cloudy weather likely in most parts of KP: Meteorological Center

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast hot and partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province, while very hot in plain areas during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast hot and partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province, while very hot in plain areas during the next 24 hours.

However, thunderstorm and rain associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Dir Upper and Lower, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram and North Waziristan districts, says a morning report of the meteorological center that issued it here on Wednesday.

Moreover, scattered dust storm and gusty winds associated with thunderstorm rain are expected in Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Orakzai, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank.

D.I. Khan and South Waziristan districts during the same period.

During the last 24 hours weather remained mainly hot and partly cloudy in most parts of the province. However, rain-thunderstorm associated with dust raising winds/ gusty winds occurred at isolated places in the province.

Rain recorded in Tirah 17 mm, Kohat 10 mm, Bajaur Khaar 08 mm, Pashat 01 mm, Dir and Timergara 01 mm each.

Maximum Wind 47 KT (87 Kilometer per hour) from southwest direction was recorded at Peshawar Airport at 17:00 PST on Tuesday. Whereas wind recorded at other stations Mohmand dam 46 km/h, Ghalanai 41km/h, Mamad Gut 30km/h.

On Wednesday the highest maximum temperature 42�C was recorded in Dera Ismail Khan.