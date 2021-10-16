UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather Likely To Persist In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 04:38 PM

The local Met Office on Saturday forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :The local Met Office on Saturday forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 35 degrees centigrade and the lowest minimum 25 degrees centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

