Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Mainly partly cloudy weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

According to MET office,however, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snow over the hills) was likely in north Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during evening/night.

A strong westerly wave is approaching western border of the country on Saturday and likely to grip most upper and central parts on Sunday/Monday.

Rainfall: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 02, Dir, Drosh, Saidu Sharif 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 06, Airport 05), Garhi Dupatta 04, Rawalakot 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Babusar 08.

Snowfall (inch): Skardu and Astore Trace.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (C): Leh -07, Kalam -05 and Astore -01.