Partly Cloudy Weather Likely To Prevail In Most Parts Of KP: Met

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 01:47 PM

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast mainly hot and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast mainly hot and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, thunderstorm rain associated with gusty winds and isolated hailstorm or moderate to heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Chitral, Dir Upper and Lower, Swat, Shangla Buner, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Haripur, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai and North Waziristan districts while at isolated places in Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.

I. Khan and South Waziristan districts, says a morning report of the regional meteorological center issued here on Tuesday.

Moreover, dust-raising winds and windstorms at isolated places in the province are also expected during the period.

During the last 24 hours, mainly hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province. However, thunderstorm rain occurred at a few places in the Malakand division while rain recorded one millimeter was recorded in Chitral.

