Partly Cloudy Weather Persists In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 10:13 PM

The city experienced partly cloudy weather on Wednesday, with the local MET office forecasting similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The city experienced partly cloudy weather on Wednesday, with the local MET office forecasting similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

According to MET officials, a westerly trough is influencing the upper regions of the country, raising the possibility of scattered rain across various cities.

In Lahore, temperatures ranged from a low of 15°C to a high of 23°C.

