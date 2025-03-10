Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore

Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the city on Monday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the city on Monday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country and will remain there for a couple of days. The minimum temperature in Lahore was 15°C while maximum was 19°C.

Meanwhile, the average AQI of the city was 159 while the PM2.5 concentration was 13.4 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.

Furthermore, Punjab Environmental Protection Department (EPD) has released Monday’s AQI. According to Punjab Environment Agency spokesperson Sajid Bashir, AQI data was recorded at 32 locations across Punjab, including 16 locations in Lahore.

Among the 16 locations in Lahore, Sagian Road recorded 204, Mahmood Buti 188, Ferozepur Road 186, Egerton Road 210, Hill Park 106, Canal Road 170, Safari Park 198, Burki Road 192, PKLI 174, UET Lahore 194, Shahdara 190, Multan Road 207, THQ Kahna 189, Punjab University 186, Town Hall 219 and Mahmood Buti 188.

Similarly, in Faisalabad, DC Office Faisalabad recorded 171, GCU Faisalabad 171 and NTU Faisalabad recorded 190 AQI, GCW Gujranwala 126 and DC Office Gujranwala recorded 168 AQI, BZU Multan recorded 88, IUB Bahawalpur (Baghdad Campus) 80, DC Office Sargodha 77, board of Intermediate and Secondary education Sargodha 80, DC Office Sialkot 129, IUB Bahawalpur (Khawaja Farid Campus) 109, DC Office DG Khan 128, DC Office Rawalpindi 85, ARAD University Rawalpindi 116, Drug Testing Laboratory Rawalpindi 113 and Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Multan recorded 167 AQI.