Partly Cloudy Weather Persists In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 08:47 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the city on Tuesday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said the westerly wave will persist in the country till March 15, 2025.

They said the minimum temperature in Lahore was 15 degrees Celsius while maximum was 19.

Meanwhile, the average AQI in the city was 129m which came in the category of unhealthy for sensitive groups while the PM2.5 concentration was 9.4 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.

