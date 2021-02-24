Partly cloudy weather prevailed in parts of Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 6.5 degree centigrade -0.8 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.