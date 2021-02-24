UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Prevailed In Parts Of Balochistan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 09:33 PM

Partly cloudy weather prevailed in parts of Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 6.5 degree centigrade -0.8 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

ADIO accelerates private sector investment, innova ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh Election Commission issues list of validly n ..

2 minutes ago

Japan Grapples With Second Forest Fire in One Week ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Consulate in New York Still Experiencing S ..

3 minutes ago

Nornickel Partially Suspends Operations at Oktyabr ..

3 minutes ago

NAB sacks 11,exonerates 25 staffers in lat three y ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.