Partly Cloudy Weather To Dominate City

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2025 | 09:41 PM

The partly cloudy and cold weather continued to dominate the city on Saturday, with the MET Office forecasting similar conditions for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The partly cloudy and cold weather continued to dominate the city on Saturday, with the MET Office forecasting similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

According to the MET officials, a frontal weather system remains active over the upper parts of

the country and is expected to persist until the morning of January 6. Rain, accompanied by snowfall

over the hills, is anticipated in northern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Pothohar

region, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, and Galiyat.

Moderate to dense fog is likely to persist during the night and early morning hours in most

plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Chitral, Mirkhani, Parachinar, Drosh, Peshawar, Kalat, Zhob, Loralai, and Quetta, while snowfall was reported in Ziarat, Parachinar, Chitral, and Kalat.

The lowest temperature was recorded in Gupis, where the mercury dropped to -6°C.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature was 5.8°C while the maximum reached 17.5°C.

More Stories From Weather