Partly cloudy weather to prevail in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 9.5 degree centigrade and 1.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.