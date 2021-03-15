UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather To Prevail In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:33 PM

Partly cloudy weather to prevail in Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 9.5 degree centigrade and 1.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

