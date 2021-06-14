UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Drizzle Likely In Karachi On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:24 PM

The Meteorological department Monday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department Monday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 29 to 31 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province, however Isolated dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur in Larkana, Sukkur Divisions & Dadu, Jamshoro Districts while hot and humid weather with chances of drizzle in Tharparkar district and along the coast.

