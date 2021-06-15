UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Drizzle Likely In Karachi On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 04:24 PM

Partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle likely in Karachi on Wednesday

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) ::The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 29 to 31 and 35 to 37 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province, however, isolated dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur in Larkana, Sukkur divisions.

While hot and humid weather with chances of drizzle in Jamshoro, Tharparkar district and along the coast.

