Partly Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Drizzle Likely In Karachi On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:33 PM

Partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle likely in Karachi on Thursday

The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle at night or early morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle at night or early morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 29 to 31 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However; partly cloudy or cloudy condition with chances of drizzle along the coast.

