Partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle likely to persist in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were expected to remain from 27 to 29 degrees centigrade and 31 to 33 degrees centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, partly cloudy/cloudy with chances of drizzle/light rain and windy along the coast was expected over the next 24 hours.

Weather remained hot and dry in the province. However,traces of rainfall, reported from different parts of Karachi division during the past 24 hours.