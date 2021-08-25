UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Drizzle Likely To Persist In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:28 PM

Partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle likely to persist in Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were expected to remain from 27 to 29 degrees centigrade and 31 to 33 degrees centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, partly cloudy/cloudy with chances of drizzle/light rain and windy along the coast was expected over the next 24 hours.

Weather remained hot and dry in the province. However,traces of rainfall, reported from different parts of Karachi division during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Weather From

Recent Stories

Experts expresses concern over global warming,clim ..

Experts expresses concern over global warming,climate change and environmental p ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt committed to incentivize fertilizer manufactu ..

Govt committed to incentivize fertilizer manufacturers, exporters: Tarin

3 minutes ago
 London Gatwick plans to make second runway fully o ..

London Gatwick plans to make second runway fully operational

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister approves construction of two emerge ..

Chief Minister approves construction of two emergency towers

3 minutes ago
 Leather Garments exports witness record 14.02 pc i ..

Leather Garments exports witness record 14.02 pc increase

19 minutes ago
 KP EC reviews arrangements for Cantonment board po ..

KP EC reviews arrangements for Cantonment board polls schedule for Sep 12

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.