UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Drizzle Likely To Persist In Karachi

Sumaira FH 59 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 04:48 PM

Partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle likely to persist in Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were expected to remain from 27 to 29 degrees centigrade and 31 to 33 degrees centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, partly cloudy or cloudy weather with chances of drizzle or light rain and windy conditions were expected in Southern districts of Sindh over the next 24 hours.

Weather remained hot and dry in the province. However,traces of rainfall reported from different parts of Karachi division division during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather From

Recent Stories

SEWA delivers gas to 112 projects in Kalba, Khorfa ..

SEWA delivers gas to 112 projects in Kalba, Khorfakkan

3 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja accepts the post of PCB Chairman

Ramiz Raja accepts the post of PCB Chairman

14 minutes ago
 Emirati women exemplary role models for women worl ..

Emirati women exemplary role models for women worldwide: Khawla Al Suwaidi

18 minutes ago
 65,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

65,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

33 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak celebrates Emirati Women at AD ..

Fatima bint Mubarak celebrates Emirati Women at ADNOC’s Emirati Women’s Day ..

33 minutes ago
 Hostile nations trying to damage Pak-China friendl ..

Hostile nations trying to damage Pak-China friendly ties: Mian Zahid Hussain

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.