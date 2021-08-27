Partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle likely to persist in Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle in the metropolis at night or morning over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle in the metropolis at night or morning over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were expected to remain from 27 to 29 degrees centigrade and 31 to 33 degrees centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, partly cloudy or cloudy weather with chances of drizzle or light rain are expected along the coast in Sindh over the next 24 hours.

Weather remained hot and dry in the province during the past 24 hours.