Partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Meteorological Department on Friday forecast partly cloudy weather in the metropolis with chances of drizzle/light rain over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 33 to 35 degrees Centrigrades with 55 to 65 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

However partly cloudy/cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle/light rain expected in Karachi division, Dadu and Jamshoro district.