UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Light Rain In Karachi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:51 PM

Partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain in Karachi

The Meteorological Department on Friday forecast partly cloudy weather in the metropolis with chances of drizzle/light rain over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Meteorological Department on Friday forecast partly cloudy weather in the metropolis with chances of drizzle/light rain over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 33 to 35 degrees Centrigrades with 55 to 65 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

However partly cloudy/cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle/light rain expected in Karachi division, Dadu and Jamshoro district.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather Jamshoro Dadu

Recent Stories

'Smartphone zombie' halts Vienna driverless bus te ..

29 seconds ago

Drama by PML-N not to serve any purpose: Chohan

30 seconds ago

Warship destroyer Iranian drone in Strait of Hormu ..

32 seconds ago

Cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

33 seconds ago

3rd round of special anti-polio drive in Bannu fro ..

35 seconds ago

Rivers Indus, Kabul continue to run in low, medium ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.