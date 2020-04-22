Partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and light rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and light rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.2 degree centigrade and 21.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 63 per cent at 8 am and 27 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:38 am and set at 18:48 pm tomorrow.