Partly Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Light Rain Forecast For City Multan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 07:59 PM

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and light rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and light rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.2 degree centigrade and 21.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 63 per cent at 8 am and 27 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:38 am and set at 18:48 pm tomorrow.

