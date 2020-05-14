UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Light Rain Forecast For City Multan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:23 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast party cloudy weather with chances of light rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 32.5 degree centigrade and 23.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 83 per cent at 8 am and 44 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:19 am and set at 19:02 pm tomorrow.

