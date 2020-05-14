Partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast party cloudy weather with chances of light rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast party cloudy weather with chances of light rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 32.5 degree centigrade and 23.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 83 per cent at 8 am and 44 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:19 am and set at 19:02 pm tomorrow.