Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of thunderstorm, duststorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.2 degree centigrade and 38.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 53 per cent at 8 am and 36 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 5:11 am and set at 7:14 pm tomorrow.

